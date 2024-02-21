WPL: 'Key To Winning Titles Is To Come Out On Top In Big Moments', Says Gujarat Giants' Coach Klinger

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Ahead of the start of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Gujarat Giants' head coach Michael Klinger believes the key to winning the title for his team in the upcoming tournament will be winning the big moments in the matches.

The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise had recently hired Klinger, the former Australia men's cricketer, as their new head coach for 2024 WPL, replacing Rachael Haynes in the position, making it his first time of being in a coaching role in the tournament.

Apart from Klinger, Nooshin Al Khadeer is the bowling coach while the legendary Mithali Raj is the side's Mentor and Advisor. Klinger had most recently served as an assistant coach for Sydney Thunder, a team that finished fourth in the recent WBBL season.

He has also previously worked with Phoebe Litchfield, the left-handed Australia women's batter, who ironically will be playing for the Giants in 2024 WPL.

“It's about winning the big moments in the games, and the individual and the team should be able to relax during high-pressure situations. A T20 game can be won or lost because of one decision.”

“When the pressure is on, it is key for players to be able to stay calm and execute the plan. We have got a few experienced players to help drive that and there are some younger players, who will learn along the way,” he said in a release issued by the franchise.

The Giants had won just two out of eight matches in WPL 2023, finishing at the last place. Klinger, who won two BBL titles as player with Perth Scorchers under Justin Langer. He explained that clearly defined roles are important and feels the Indian players will play a key role for the side in 2024 WPL.

“We have spoken about it as a team; once there is a clear idea, it is just about communicating with the players and then working on the execution. I think Indian players will have a significant role in helping win games.”

“This WPL will go a long way in helping develop Indian players coming up through the ranks. This is an opportunity for players to push themselves to the next level, whether that's India A or the Indian senior women's team.”

Apart from Phoebe, captain Beth Mooney and vice-captain Sneh Rana, the Giants have players like Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Meghna Singh, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Kathryn Bryce. They recently got Lea Tahuhu and Sayali Satghare as replacements for Lauren Cheatle and Kashvee Gautam.

“The squad has come together nicely, and we have a good mix of youth and experience. The Adani Sportsline team really made it comfortable for us in Bengaluru, and there's been solid support in terms of facilities, training options and setting up the camp,” added Klinger.

The Giants will open their 2024 WPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on February 25 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.“We are on course with our preparations, and I am confident the team is ready for the first game. There's definitely some high-end talent in our group, and we'll be ready when match-day comes,” concluded Klinger.