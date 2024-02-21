Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Unveiled As New Franchise Of The Caribbean Premier League

(MENAFN- IANS) St. John's (Antigua), Feb 21 (IANS) The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have been unveiled as the newest franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The newly-formed team will replace the Jamaica Tallawahs, who ceased to exist in the tournament after the 2023 season.

The Falcons franchise will have the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua as their home venue for the forthcoming CPL 2024 season. Krishna (Kris) Persaud, the Florida-based Guyanese businessman, who previously owned the Jamaica franchise, will own the new Falcons franchise via his company Worldwide Sports Management Group.

"What you are witnessing today as we unveil the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, is something truly special and I want to thank the Government of Antigua & Barbuda, who have worked closely with us to bring the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons to life. Antigua is our home ... this country has a rich cricket history and the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will create more great history on these shores. It is now time for the Falcons to fly high!

"We are brand new; we are here, we are ready ... let's get ready to play! The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the Republic Bank CPL. We are ready to fly high and conquer what is before us. We want to establish a winner's culture within the team and also a culture of winning and success off the field – among every individual associated with this franchise and the amazing fans we will have at our special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in lovely Antigua," he said in a CPL statement.

Details on the overall structure of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons franchise, as well as the coaching and management staff for the team will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 CPL will take place from August 28 to October 6 with games taking place in Antigua for the first time in 10 years.

"Welcome back Antigua & Barbuda! This is where the 'party' in cricket started, and we are delighted to be back for this exciting event. We plan to have a full house for every match with our Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on show. This is what we have been waiting for.

“It will be amazing to see the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium packed and our lovely super fans enjoying the action and the atmosphere, as well as seeing great cricket on the field, the non-stop party in the stands and all the festivities that come with cricket in the West Indies," said Jeff Miller, CEO and General Manager of the Franchise.

The 2024 CPL final will once again take place in Guyana at The National Stadium in Providence. The tournament also plans to have matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago, with its window to not clash with West Indies' international fixtures.

