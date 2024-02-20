Delhi Records 12.2 Degrees, AQI Remains 'Poor' At Several Stations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Until last week, the temperature was hovering around 7 degrees, and the minimum temperature was recorded at around 7 or 8 degrees.

The IMD's Wednesday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 27 degrees, with the minimum at around 12 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle".

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city was in the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, unlike last week when the AQI was 'very poor' and 'poor'.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category, standing at 310 and PM10 reached 240, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 172, which is counted as 'moderate' and PM10 at 151.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 186, falling under the 'moderate' category.

