Japan To Provide Uzbekistan With A $246 Million Loan For Economic Reforms And Social Programs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan has reached an agreement with the Government of Japan
for a loan to support its economic and social development programs,
according to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The agreement was signed by Ilhom Norkulov, First Deputy Head of
the Ministry of Finance and Economy, and Yoshibumi Bito, the Chief
Representative of JICA in Uzbekistan. The loan amount will be 37
billion Japanese yen (equivalent to $246.2 million).
The loan is provided for a period of 30 years, including a grace
period of the first 10 years. The interest rate is set at 1.8% per
annum.
The loan funds are intended to back reforms aimed at developing
a market economy within the republic. A portion of the funds will
also be expended on assistance programs for vulnerable segments of
the population and social inclusivity.
As noted in the announcement, from 1993 to 2021, Uzbekistan
received around $1.5 billion from JICA for the implementation of
its initiatives. One of the recent loans from JICA included a $200
million loan designated for projects in the livestock and leather
industries.
Key sectors for the agency include economic infrastructure and
rural development. Additionally, it plans to assist Tashkent in
energy and healthcare sectors.
