Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Baby Boy Akaay- What Does The Name Mean?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife and actress Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. According to the joint statement put up by the couple on social media platform Instagram, the baby boy was born on February 15, 2024. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli informed that they had named their child Akaay.\"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time & Gratitude & Anushka\" the note posted on Instagram read Sharma and Virat Kohli had named their elder child, a daughter, Vaamika, which means an epithet of the Goddess Durga, situated on the left side or vam of Shiva. As per available data, Vamika as a name was the least popular among five babies per million in 2010 and was highest shared among 28 babies per million in 2021 Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to pique interest with yet another interesting name, this time for their son- Akaay.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons are leading the five-match series 2-1 of AkaayWhile Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are yet to announce the source of the name, Akaay literally means body-less or निराकार.

Akaay comes from the Hindi word 'kaya', which means body and therefore Akaay means someone who is greater than the physical manifestation. Akaay in Sanskrit means someone without body, incorporeal also means the fire on the funeral pile, or an abode, the name also has a Turkish connection, wherein the word 'Akaay' means shining moon of celebritiesAs soon as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dropped the news, fans and members from the film industry and cricket world flooded the comment section with good wishes Ranveer Singh posted a string of 'evil eye' and heart emojis in the comment section.\"God bless,\" actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on his official YouTube channel revealed that Kohli and Anushka were expecting their second child former Proteas skipper apologised to Kohli, saying he made a \"blunder\" in his previous video.\"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everyone to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I made a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that,\" ABD said on his YouTube channel.

