Mou On Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And UAE Comes Into Force - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham
Aliyev has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on
cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates,
Trend reports.
The head of state signed a new decree in this regard.
According to the decree, upon entry into force of the memorandum
signed in Baku on January 9, 2024, the Ministry of Finance should
ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs should notify the opposite party of the
implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into
force of the document.
