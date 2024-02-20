               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mou On Cooperation Between Azerbaijan And UAE Comes Into Force - Decree


2/20/2024 8:16:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

The head of state signed a new decree in this regard.

According to the decree, upon entry into force of the memorandum signed in Baku on January 9, 2024, the Ministry of Finance should ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the opposite party of the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the document.

