Wyndham Opens Flagship Ramada Encore in Munich

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 20, 2024) – On-the-go travelers looking for a sleek, modern escape – look no further. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Aspire Hotel Group unveiled the Ramada Encore by Wyndham Munich Messe. This is the first Ramada Encore in Germany and the largest of its kind throughout Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa.

The hotel joins other new additions from the two organisations including Aspire Elements Reutlingen Trademark Collection by Wyndham and Aspire Castillio Reutlingen Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Germany.



A New Standard for Modern Comfort

The Ramada Encore by Wyndham Munich Messe is tailored to suit business and leisure travellers. With 366 rooms, its design offers modern comfort with contemporary elegance. The hotel is pet-friendly, and conveniently located within walking distance to the Munich Trade Fair Center and Riem Arcaden, Munich’s largest shopping mall as well as having a very good connection to Munich Airport. With all the travel must haves including free WIFI, laundry facilities, paid parking, a modern gym and on- site restaurant, guests are bound to have a memorable stay in Munich, Germany’s third largest city.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham is renowned for its vibrancy, energy and approachability. Uniquely designed for modern travellers, the hotels offer well-designed rooms and multi-functional common areas for guests to relax, refresh, connect and enjoy every minute of their stay.



"I am thrilled about the fantastic collaboration and trust from Wyndham. Opening the first Ramada Encore by Wyndham in Germany as the Aspire Hotel Group is an honor. It is the largest property in EMEA for this young, emerging brand. Our positive experience from previous collaborations, especially with Super8, has been instrumental in building this partnership. The comprehensive concept of Ramada Encore has truly impressed us, aligning seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences."

- Andreas Erben, CEO of Aspire Hotel Group



“Congratulations to Andreas and the Aspire Hotel Group team for bringing this partnership to life. We anticipate creating value for their assets through our global scale, size and loyal rewards program, and offering guests exceptional options in Germany and beyond. The opening of Ramada Encore by Wyndham Munich Messe exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability in the heart of Europe.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President for Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



Creating Enriching Experiences

The grand opening of the Ramada Encore by Wyndham Munich Messe is characterized by a commitment to innovation and sustainability. Aspire Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts leverage advanced digitization to provide guests with a seamless and modern experience. Guests can take advantage of self-check-in terminals or check in with friendly 24/7 front desk staff before unwinding in their modern room appointed with free high speed WIFI, a flat screen satellite HDTV, a sitting area, desk and laptop sized safe. Simultaneously, environmentally friendly initiatives, such as ESG guidelines and sustainable products, take centre stage in the hotel's operational philosophy.





