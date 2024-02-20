President Of Kyrgyzstan Addresses Country's Uranium Deposit Development Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. Kyrgyzstan's
President Sadyr Zhaparov discussed the development plan for the
Kyzyl Ompol uranium deposit with residents of the Tong district of
the Issyk-Kul region and Kochkor district of the Naryn region,
Trend reports.
According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, he met
with residents and local government representatives. The residents
were provided with up-to-date information about the plans for the
development of the deposit, and experts along with the president
addressed their questions.
Additionally, during the meeting, Zhaparov briefed the attendees
on recent socio-economic changes in the country and future
investment projects to be implemented.
Furthermore, discussions encompassed various social issues,
including the state program for housing provision, anti-corruption
efforts, public transport development, increasing allowances and
salaries for doctors and teachers, as well as the construction of
infrastructure facilities.
