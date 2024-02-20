President Of Kyrgyzstan Addresses Country's Uranium Deposit Development Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Zhaparov discussed the development plan for the Kyzyl Ompol uranium deposit with residents of the Tong district of the Issyk-Kul region and Kochkor district of the Naryn region, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, he met with residents and local government representatives. The residents were provided with up-to-date information about the plans for the development of the deposit, and experts along with the president addressed their questions.

Additionally, during the meeting, Zhaparov briefed the attendees on recent socio-economic changes in the country and future investment projects to be implemented.

Furthermore, discussions encompassed various social issues, including the state program for housing provision, anti-corruption efforts, public transport development, increasing allowances and salaries for doctors and teachers, as well as the construction of infrastructure facilities.