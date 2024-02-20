Beneficiaries Of Govt Schemes Thank PM Modi For Development In J&K (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated projects worth over 32,000 crore in Jammu to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also interacted with several beneficiaries of the various Central government schemes.

Some of the beneficiaries, with whom the PM spoke to, shared their experience with IANS.

One of them is Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama, who said that he lives in a remote area in the village, about one-and-a-half km away from where the villagers used to go to fetch water earlier.

"Now, under the 'Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana', they are getting water in their homes," said Riyaz, adding that after the abrogation of Article 370, the villagers also received ownership rights to their land while tribals too have got their rights.

Talking to Riyaz, PM Modi said that when he used to come to Jammu & Kashmir 30-40 years ago, a Gurjar family used to take care of him.

Riyaz, while speaking to IANS, said he considers himself lucky and fortunate to have been selected as one of the beneficiaries who interacted with the Prime Minister.

Riyaz is happy to benefit from the schemes of the Modi government.

“Our water problem has been solved with the Har Ghar Nal Jal Yojana. After the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, today we have got ownership rights to land. We are also happy to benefit from the Ujjwala scheme," Riyaz said.

Speaking about the changes in the Valley, Riyaz said that significant positive changes are being seen in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Earlier, we had to go to the administration for any work, but today the administration comes to us. Moreover, government officials visit every village to inform us about the various government schemes. This is how we are getting the benefits from these schemes," said Riyaz.

He also said that all the villagers are benefiting from these excellent schemes of the government.

"Not only in our area, but people across the country are benefiting from these schemes. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for all this. He spoke to someone like me from the tribal area. I would like to tell everyone to also avail the benefits of all the government schemes," said Riyaz.

Veena Devi, a resident of Atholi village near Kishtwar town, was also quite happy after interacting with PM Modi.

Veena Devi, during her interaction, provided information about the changes happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to IANS, Veena Devi expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister by singing a song.

Stating that life in the village used to be very difficult before, she said, "Since the Modi government came to power, everyone is benefiting from the schemes. Now I cook food comfortably on the gas stove at home, thanks to Ujjwala yojana. I have also registered my granddaughter in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana."

"I have also benefited from the Jeevan Jyoti Bima and the Ayushman card. Roads have been constructed in every village of my area. I am sure the few remaining works will also be completed with PM Modi in power at the Centre," she said, adding: "We are grateful to our Prime Minister. He is the pride of this country."

NRLM beneficiary Shahina Begum, a resident of Bandipora with whom the PM Modi spoke to, thanked the Prime Minister for listening to her concerns.

Shahina said that she received a loan under the NRLM scheme, which helped her start a business.

"Through my work, many people have also found employment. I thank the government for making me self-reliant. Today, we have employment and I am also able to raise my family well," she said.

