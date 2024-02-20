LIVE UPDATES: Israel Pounds Gaza Ahead Of UNSC Vote

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israel hit Gaza with new air strikes on Tuesday as world powers grappled with how to broker a ceasefire ahead of a UN Security Council vote.

UN estimates that four months of relentless fighting have flattened much of the Palestinian territory, pushed 2.2 million people to the brink of famine, and displaced three-quarters of the population.

"How many of us have to die... to stop these crimes?" Ahmad Moghrabi, a Palestinian doctor in southern Gaza's main city, Khan Yunis told AFP. "Where is the humanity?"

Global powers trying to navigate a way out of the spiraling crisis have so far come up short, with a push later Tuesday for a UN ceasefire resolution facing an expected US veto.

[11am Doha Time] Rise of acute malnutrition of children in Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the number of children suffering from malnutrition in the Gaza Strip has risen sharply as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression since Oct. 7.

"90% of children under the age of 2 and 95 per cent of pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe food poverty meaning they have consumed two or less food groups in the previous day and the food they do have access to is of the lowest nutritional value", WHO said in a statement, adding that "95 per cent of households are limiting meals and portion sizes. Read more

[10:30am Doha Time] Israeli troops shoot at Palestinians receiving aid, Al Jazeera reports

Israeli forces have opened fire on crowds of people waiting for humanitarian aid supplies in northern Gaza, stated Al Jazeera. In At least one Palestinian man was killed and many others were wounded as a barrage of gunfire targeted the group, who were waiting for food to be distributed.

[10am Doha Time] Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor demands establishment of international legal team to probe occupation's crimes in Gaza

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor demanded the establishment of an international legal team, the application of pressure to secure this team's entry into the Gaza Strip, and the start of an inquiry into crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces during the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The recent statement by United Nations experts on Israel's flagrant human rights violations of Palestinian women and girls in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank was welcomed by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. The rights group emphasised the significance of the statement given the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, ongoing since Oct. 7, 2023.

"We are shocked by reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing," according to the UN experts' statement.

"Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces," the experts add.

The experts express further concern that an unknown number of Palestinian women and children, have reportedly gone missing after contact with the Israeli army in Gaza, the Euro-Med Monitor said.

UN experts' statement should be adopted as an additional document to hold Israel responsible for its violations against Palestinian civilians, stressed Euro-Med Monitor. This is especially important as the International Court of Justice is deliberating over South Africas lawsuit, which accuses Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor once again urged the international community to pressure Israel to end its policy of forced disappearance, which affects nearly thousands of Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip, including women and children, and to disclose the whereabouts of the dozens of women it has detained from refugee centers and from their own homes.

[9:30am Doha Time] Qatari aid plane for Gaza arrives in Egypt; wounded evacuated to Doha

A plane belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces arrived in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent, bringing the total number of aid planes to 79. Read more