ZaraFX and DHF Capital Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Investment Solutions

(MENAFN- Atteline) 15 February 2024; Dubai, UAE - ZaraFX, a leading CFD Broker dedicated to providing traders with an exceptional trading experience, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey: a strategic partnership with DHF Capital S.A., a Luxembourg-based securitization company.



As part of this landmark agreement, DHF Capital has selected ZaraFX as one of their trusted brokers, signifying a mutual commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to clients. DHF Capital will deploy a portion of its Assets Under Management (AUM) to trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) with ZaraFX, leveraging the latter's expertise and cutting-edge technology to optimize returns and manage risks effectively.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Jamsheer, CEO of ZaraFX, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to join forces with DHF Capital, a respected financial institution known for its commitment to delivering tailored investment solutions. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our pursuit of excellence in the financial markets."



Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A., confirmed these sentiments, emphasizing the strategic importance of the partnership: "At DHF Capital, we prioritize forging partnerships that enhance our capabilities and align with our vision of delivering superior value to our investors. ZaraFX's track record of excellence and innovation makes them an ideal partner as we navigate the dynamic landscape of global financial markets," said Kooijman.



Established in 2020, DHF Capital caters to well-informed professional and institutional investors seeking unique diversified investment solutions across forex, equities, commodities, and money markets. DHF Capital offers its clients various solutions designed with a strategic focus to generate consistent returns while maintaining a balanced risk-profile, supplemented by a unique principal protection.



The partnership between ZaraFX and DHF Capital represents a strategic alignment of the two entities committed to driving innovation and delivering value in the financial services sector. Both are poised to capitalize on their cooperation to further enhance client outcomes and solidify their positions as trusted partners in wealth management and investment solutions.



For more on ZaraFX, check out their website here, and to find out more about DHF Capital S.A., click here.



About ZaraFX Capital:

ZaraFX - is an accredited global trading broker committed to offering a successful global trading adventure to everyone through powerful trading platforms.





About DHF Capital S.A.:

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg based securitization company offering a suite of financial products and investment solutions catered to an institutional and high-net-worth individual (HNWI) investor base. Our tailor-made products are structured to create a diverse portfolio with exposure to foreign currencies, global equities and precious metals with varying risk and reward characteristics. Our team draws on their deep market insight, financial expertise and AI leading tools to build practical solutions which best suit your financial needs. Our company offices are based in Luxembourg, Netherlands, Lithuania and the U.A.E.





