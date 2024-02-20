(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Sahm Capital Showcases Cutting-edge Fintech Trading App at SCMF2024



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 20th, 2024 - Sahm Capital Financial Company (previously known as VCFC), a leading brokerage firm licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 22251-25), made a significant impact at the prestigious Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024 by showcasing its all-in-one trading app, Sahm. As a gold sponsor of the event, Sahm Capital shows its strong commitment to advancing the financial landscape in Saudi Arabia and empowering domestic investors with an easy-to-use trading platform.

The Saudi Capital Market Forum served as a pivotal gathering for many issuers, investors, and market participants, providing an ideal platform for industry leaders and decision makers to exchange the latest insights, fostering dialogue and innovation in global finance.



Highlighting the cutting-edge features of its newly launched app, Sahm Capital has attracted numerous guests to visit its exhibition booth, including representatives from Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA), the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and many other esteemed institutions.



According to Sahm Capital, the all-in-one trading app is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, enabling a one-click quick switch between Saudi and U.S. stock accounts in real-time for both trading and currency conversion. Additionally, Sahm provides a list of Shariah Compliant Stocks available in the US market and a variety of US stock ETFs with Arabic themes. Since its launch in December 2023, Sahm has made remarkable achievements and was one of the top three grossing apps of finance in Saudi Arabia.



"The strong growth of Saudi capital market and the trust placed in us by our clients have laid a solid foundation for Sahm Capital's growth. In this era of Fintech, as the investment landscape continues to evolve, we are fully committed to remaining at the forefront, delivering the most cutting-edge Fintech solutions to Saudi investors. Sahm will constantly improve its services, ensuring a smarter, faster, and more reliable investing experience for our clients.” said, Hadeel Bedeeri, General Manager of Sahm Capital.



Sahm Capital's active participation at the SCMF2024 and the successful launch of the Sahm App have demonstrated the company's strong commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 Fintech strategy. Through integrating the cutting-edge Fintech solutions, Sahm aims to make investing as simple as breathing, and bring everything Saudi investors need at their fingertips.





