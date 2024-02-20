Qatar Chamber Reviews Economic, Commercial Cooperation With Cambodia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with Special Envoy of the Royal Government of Cambodia H E Dr Othsman Hassan and his accompanying delegation. The meeting touched on enhancing economic and commercial cooperation between both countries and reviewed investment opportunities in Cambodia in various sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said that the State of Qatar and Cambodia are bound by good relations, stressing the significance of enhancing Qatari investment in promising sectors that attract Qatari investors.

He assured that the Chamber encourages investors to invest in Cambodia. He also said that the Qatari market welcomes Cambodian products of high quality and appropriate prices, indicating that the Chamber would promote opportunities available in Cambodia among the Qatari business community to stimulate investments there.

Twar further asserted the importance of organizing a business visit for Qatari business owners to Cambodia to explore the abundant opportunities in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, food processing, and other sectors.

In turn, the Special Envoy of the Royal Government of Cambodia, H E Dr. Othsman Hassan, stated that the visit aims to promote Cambodia's economy and investment opportunities to Qatari investors, emphasizing significant interest in fostering cooperative relations with Qatar.