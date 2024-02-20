(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creanord Introduces Network Health Check for 5G Transport Networks

Creanord - On the Pulse of Networks

- Claus Still, CEO of CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord announced today that it is introducing a new Network Health Check for 5G transport networks that allows service providers to benchmark their mobile transport networks to make sure it is ready for 5G and provides an optimal end-user experience. The Network Health Check will be showcased during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is available now.User experience is very important for service providers today. Studies show that 40% of customers select a specific service provider based on the network and similarly 40% of customers leave an operator based on bad network experiences. It is the most important factor in both categories while price, for instance, only accounts for slightly more than 20% of the reasons why a customer left a provider. Thus, providing a great network experience is key for service providers today. Due to the domination of video in the networks, traffic is very bursty and the quality of real-time services like voice, video conferencing and gaming is affected by the bursty traffic. With the Network Health Check, service providers may ensure that they are offering a great user experience across all different use cases in order to hold on to their existing customer and get new ones.“I look forward to bring the Network Health Check to the market. Service providers are increasingly interested in ensuring a great user experience for all use cases of their network. The Network Health Check let them stay on the Pulse of their Networks and direct investments to improve the network where it matters the most,” says Claus Still, CEO at Creanord.The Network Health Check provides multiple views of the network including the availability of sites, compliance against 5G transport requirements, top worst voice, video, and gaming sites as well as a network forecast of the top site candidates for network congestion in the future.“The network health check is a great addition to our portfolio of performance management tools . It helps service providers to quickly verify whether their networks are meeting the 5G transport requirements and identifies where there are issues in the network in order for them to quickly optimize the user experience for their customers,“ says Petri Savilahti, Director of Product Management at Creanord.The network health check utilizes the Creanord PULSure solution , which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord's solutions, visit .

Claus Still

Creanord Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Interview with CTO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2023