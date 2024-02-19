Mira Aerospace To Showcase High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) Technology At Singapore Airshow 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS, is set to
display its HAPS technology at this year's Singapore Airshow for the first
time, marking the firm's inaugural showcase in the region.
● Mira Aerospace's HAPS technology enables cutting-edge solutions for bridging
gaps in global telecommunications network connectivity, as well as real-time
Earth observation through the use of advanced surveillance capabilities.
Abu Dhabi, UAE February 19, 2024 - Mira Aerospace, a global leader in
High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), is set to showcase its groundbreaking
technology at the Singapore Airshow, Asia's most influential international aerospace
and defense exhibition. This marks the first time Mira Aerospace will exhibit its
technology in the region, as it targets Southeast Asia as a key market for
expansion.
Mira Aerospace is an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture of Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a
leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and UAVOS, a developer and
manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems. Mira Aerospace's HAPS represents a
cutting-edge class of new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), serving as a bridge
between conventional UAVs / drones and traditional satellites.
Able to carry a wide range of payloads, Mira Aerospace's HAPS powers advanced
Earth observation and telecommunications use cases through stratospheric flight, at
altitudes up to 20 kilometers – well above conventional air traffic and weather
conditions.
Offering long-duration, zero-carbon flights powered by specialized solar cell
systems, the company's HAPS will serve as a sustainable, cost-effective solution for
continuous Earth surface monitoring. Mira Aerospace's versatile technology can also
be deployed to address a range of existing gaps in telecommunications networks,
with the company's ApusDuo HAPS powering the world's first 5G connectivity from
the stratosphere during a test flight in Rwanda last year.
Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Mira Aerospace, said:“We are
excited to be attending the Singapore Airshow for the first time this year. As we
continue to expand our HAPS footprint across the globe, we view Southeast Asia as
a key market for growth and look forward to showcasing our technology to the
region's leading aerospace industry participants.”
About Mira Aerospace:
Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS based in Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates. The company combines Bayanat's unique Geospatial AI
experience with UAVOS' extensive expertise in developing unmanned solutions. The
company is the global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology.
About Bayanat:
Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42,
provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing
number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy &
Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic,
hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data
surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography
services. Bayanat's solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data
from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)
and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).
About UAVOS
UAVOS Inc. is a US-based technology company with operations around the world
offering proprietary autonomous systems solutions. The UAVOS suite of technology,
products, and tailored services include multi-role UAVs, unique proprietary
autopilots, advanced communication systems, UAV components, and experiential
training.
