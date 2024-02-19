Mira Aerospace To Showcase High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) Technology At Singapore Airshow 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Mira Aerospace, a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS, is set to

display its HAPS technology at this year's Singapore Airshow for the first

time, marking the firm's inaugural showcase in the region.

● Mira Aerospace's HAPS technology enables cutting-edge solutions for bridging

gaps in global telecommunications network connectivity, as well as real-time

Earth observation through the use of advanced surveillance capabilities.

​​Abu Dhabi, UAE February 19, 2024 - Mira Aerospace, a global leader in

High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS), is set to showcase its groundbreaking

technology at the Singapore Airshow, Asia's most influential international aerospace

and defense exhibition. This marks the first time Mira Aerospace will exhibit its

technology in the region, as it targets Southeast Asia as a key market for

expansion.

Mira Aerospace is an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture of Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), a

leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and UAVOS, a developer and

manufacturer of advanced unmanned systems. Mira Aerospace's HAPS represents a

cutting-edge class of new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), serving as a bridge

between conventional UAVs / drones and traditional satellites.

Able to carry a wide range of payloads, Mira Aerospace's HAPS powers advanced

Earth observation and telecommunications use cases through stratospheric flight, at

altitudes up to 20 kilometers – well above conventional air traffic and weather

conditions.

Offering long-duration, zero-carbon flights powered by specialized solar cell

systems, the company's HAPS will serve as a sustainable, cost-effective solution for

continuous Earth surface monitoring. Mira Aerospace's versatile technology can also

be deployed to address a range of existing gaps in telecommunications networks,

with the company's ApusDuo HAPS powering the world's first 5G connectivity from

the stratosphere during a test flight in Rwanda last year.

Tigran Babayan, Chief Strategy Officer of Mira Aerospace, said:“We are

excited to be attending the Singapore Airshow for the first time this year. As we

continue to expand our HAPS footprint across the globe, we view Southeast Asia as

a key market for growth and look forward to showcasing our technology to the

region's leading aerospace industry participants.”

About Mira Aerospace:

Mira Aerospace is a joint venture between Bayanat and UAVOS based in Abu Dhabi,

United Arab Emirates. The company combines Bayanat's unique Geospatial AI

experience with UAVOS' extensive expertise in developing unmanned solutions. The

company is the global leader in High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) technology.

About Bayanat:

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with majority shareholding by G42,

provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing

number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy &

Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic,

hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data

surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography

services. Bayanat's solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data

from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)

and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

About UAVOS

UAVOS Inc. is a US-based technology company with operations around the world

offering proprietary autonomous systems solutions. The UAVOS suite of technology,

products, and tailored services include multi-role UAVs, unique proprietary

autopilots, advanced communication systems, UAV components, and experiential

training.