Nick Starr Sets Bench Press Powerlifting Record At 2024 Grit Power Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nick Starr, Grit Power Open

- Nick StarrEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Grit Power Open at Evolve North in Edmonton marked a momentous occasion for 14-year-old Nick Starr, a student at Edison School in Okotoks, AB. Nick set a new Alberta Provincial Bench Press record for the Men's 53kg sub-junior weight division (under 18) - a record that had stood for over a decade.Nick's preparation for the Grit Power Open was characterized by self-study, along with analysis of competition footage on YouTube and in-depth online nutrition courses. His dedication to expanding his knowledge led to him earning certifications in areas such as Aligning Diet and Exercise, Science of Fat Metabolism, Stanford Introduction to Food and Health, Fitness Trainer Certification, Gym Workouts and Bodybuilding, and Health and Nutrition Life Coach Certification.Reflecting on his journey into powerlifting, Nick shared, "I had been weightlifting to gain strength for Brazilian Jujitsu and Badminton when I saw a news article about an Okotoks adult powerlifter, and I was curious what the records were for my age. Upon learning about the current Alberta Record, I knew with more training effort that I could beat this Record." With his parents' permission, Nick sold his family's old cardio workout equipment and invested in upgraded equipment, including a used Smith Machine, bench, and weights, and began to teach himself new techniques and learn the rules along the way.The powerlifting community at the Grit Power Open welcomed Nick with open arms, providing invaluable support and mentorship during his first competition. Nick extends his heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers and fellow competitors who contributed to making the event truly memorable. "I am thankful to the powerlifting community for their overwhelming support. I did not expect so many people to take me under their wing and help me navigate my first competition."Nick's interests in competitive sports extend beyond the powerlifting platform, Nick has competed in several Brazilian Jujitsu competitions in the past year winning gold and silver medals at all events. Not limiting his competitive spirit to just one discipline, Nick has also demonstrated his versatility and athleticism in badminton where he has competed in numerous badminton tournaments combining strategy, agility, and power.Balancing his athletic pursuits, Nick maintains a remarkable academic record, boasting first-class honors standing at Edison School, and emerged as his school's champion in the University of Waterloo computing challenge for grades 9 and 10 in 2023. Despite his busy schedule, Nick keeps a daily training regimen, ensuring his performance in both sports and academics remains high.Nick took a training break in December when he was selected to attend Stanford Splash, a learning program for high school students at Stanford University in California. He is also a culinary enthusiast who regularly shares photos of his healthy living creations on his growing Instagram audience inspiring others to pursue a balanced and nutritious diet - offering a glimpse into Nick's commitment to a nutritious and balanced diet.Beyond sports and academics, Nick has showcased his versatility and commitment to personal growth through his participation in the performing arts in his school's production of "The Wizard of Oz," where he played a leading role last week. He also plans to explore wrestling next year in high school highlighting his enthusiasm for challenging himself and combining his skills in new and exciting ways.Nick's achievements show his commitment to leading a well-rounded lifestyle and emphasize the importance of blending sports, education, and personal growth. When asked if Nick intends to continue powerlifting, he said, "I love trying new things, and when I start high school in the fall, I would like to combine my experience in Powerlifting and Jiu Jitsu to try Wrestling". His record-breaking bench press demonstrates what young athletes can achieve with dedication, hard work, and a supportive community.The Grit Power Open is an annual powerlifting competition held in Edmonton, Alberta, attracting athletes from across the province and beyond. It is known for its inclusive atmosphere, where competitors of all ages and skills come together.

Nick Starr

Power Alberta

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram