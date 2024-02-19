Ventusky: Weather Data In Perspective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Charts view in Ventusky app

Map layers dedicated to various weather data

Wind display over U.S. Pacific Coast in Ventusky web app

New app feature shows how weather metrics influence each other.

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Have you ever felt that all weather apps blend together, offering little in the way of genuine innovation? Ventusky , a renowned global weather forecast service known for its visually stunning app, may change your mind. Their latest update for iOS and Android brings a brand new“Weather charts” view. In addition to the traditional map and table displays, the application adds charts that put worldwide meteorological metrics into perspective. It shows the dynamic interactions and reciprocal relationships between them.The newly introduced section offers the ability to forecast conditions up to two weeks in advance, presenting the information in easy-to-understand meteograms. A notable feature is the option to merge any two metrics into a single graph, enabling users to explore how variables such as air pressure might influence rain or snow probabilities, or the correlation between wind gusts and wave heights. Dangerous values are automatically highlighted.Ventusky's Charts view is well organized, presenting a timeline that spans days and offers hourly forecasts. The primary graph at the heart of this view simultaneously represents two chosen datasets, while the section below allows users to select from various metrics to include in their analysis. Options encompass temperature, precipitation probability, total expected precipitation, air pressure, wind gusts, new snow, and wave heights for both swell and wind waves.The new features are free, without subscription or ads. Ventusky's mission is to democratize professional-grade weather tools, whether for travelers, holidaymakers, or daily commuters. With the addition of the Charts feature, Ventusky enhances its professional offerings even further.Since its launch in 2016, Ventusky has captivated millions of users worldwide with its distinctive approach. The app's standout feature is its array of beautiful maps that vividly display a wide range of meteorological phenomena for any given location. Users can access live, animated data on various metrics such as temperature or precipitation, as well as comprehensive radar and satellite imagery. Praised for its accuracy and reliability, Ventusky is powered by a team of professional meteorologists and weather enthusiasts. The app includes a sophisticated section designed to assist storm chasers in forecasting extreme weather events and tornadoes, while its dependable cyclone tracking makes it a go-to resource during peak hurricane season.

Pavel Rehulek

Ventusky

+420 608 231 010

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube