Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Decoration System For Outdoor Lamp Posts To Install Holiday Lights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Joanne P. of Sun City Center, FL is the creator of the Outdoor Holiday Lamp Post Decorating System, a decorating system for lamp posts designed to easily construct a set of holiday lights. Several hooks are installed on the top of the post and near the base, allowing users to thread holiday lights on the post to create a tree-like structure of lights that can be illuminated for Christmas, Halloween, and numerous other holidays.The system is comprised of a ring-like piece with hooks placed on the ground, paired with a smaller item to go around the neck of the post with hooks to secure the top. Decorative lights can be threaded from the ring base to the top portion, secured via the hooks. Users can create a tree-like structure of lights and have them illuminate in various colors to accommodate different holidays. The hooks keep the threaded lights secure during various types of weather like light wind, snow, rain, and more. Users can install custom holiday lights without tools, ladders, and the like to improve the exterior look of homes, offices, streets, and numerous other outdoor areas for different holidays and special events.The market for outdoor holiday and special event decorations, including lights for exterior home and garden decor, has recently seen considerable growth on a year-to-year basis. Consumers are increasingly investing in creating elaborate displays to enhance the festive atmosphere for Christmas, Halloween, birthdays, anniversaries, and numerous other events. The do-it-yourself (DIY) trend has also influenced the holiday decoration market. Consumers enjoy creating their decorations or adding personal touches to store-bought items. Installing these types of lights can be difficult, frustrating, and dangerous, often requiring ladders and tools to do so. The Outdoor Holiday Lamp Post Decorating System offers a much safer and versatile method for installing and interchanging lights for different special occasions.Joanne filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Outdoor Holiday Lamp Post Decorating System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Outdoor Holiday Lamp Post Decorating System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...