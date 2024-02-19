(MENAFN) In response to a recent neo-Nazi march held by the group 'Blood Tribe' in Nashville, Tennessee, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed strong condemnation, stating that the United States concept of freedom appears to apply exclusively to what she referred to as the "forces of evil." The march, which featured balaclava-clad participants carrying Nazi swastika flags and chanting anti-immigration slogans, raised concerns about the perceived lack of opposition and the apparent endorsement of such activities in the name of freedom.



Zakharova highlighted the unimpeded nature of the offensive march, noting that few onlookers confronted the Blood Tribe members. She emphasized that the United States has consistently downplayed the actions of neo-Nazis, pointing to the nation's repeated votes against the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning the "glorification of Nazism," an initiative presented annually by Moscow.



The spokeswoman criticized the justification provided by the United States for opposing the resolution, citing concerns about the violation of freedom of speech and assembly. Zakharova argued that events like the Blood Tribe march exemplify how the American concept of freedom seemingly allows for the expression of what she termed as "evil forces."



According to Zakharova, this interpretation of freedom enables the unleashing of activities that were historically tabooed by humanity, while simultaneously punishing those who resist such actions. She asserted that the American notion of freedom, as demonstrated by events like the neo-Nazi march, applies selectively to what she described as "forces of evil," including neo-Nazism, gender experiments on children, drug legalization, Satanism, and more.



As the international community observes the fallout from the Blood Tribe march, Zakharova's critique sheds light on Russia's perspective on the American interpretation of freedom and its implications for confronting ideologies considered harmful and taboo by global standards.



