Changes In Global Cargo Flow Lead To Boost Demand For Middle Corridor - Asstra's Head In Kazakhstan (Exclusive Interview)

global cargo flow have led to increased demand for the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), Ramilya Akhmetova, Branch manager of Almaty office of
AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, said in an exclusive interview with
Trend .
Growing demand for the Middle Corridor
Given the changes in global cargo flow and the unstable
geopolitical situation, there is an increase in the active use of
this route in international cargo transportation. Cargo from the
European Union is sent to Georgia's ports, from where it is
transported by road or rail to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan), then
through the railroad crossing to the ports of Kuryk or Aktau.
The route links China with Europe through Kazakhstan, the
Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and further through the Black Sea
and offers an alternative to traditional routes. International
logistics companies, complying with the requirements of shippers as
well as sanctions restrictions, are choosing this route, even
though so far it can increase the cost of transportation by 1.5
times.
It is worth noting that the capacity of a number of sections of
this route is limited, and there are challenges associated with
this. To minimize risks, AsstrA implements the practice of having
our agents present at critical sections. We also carefully control
the process of document execution to ensure uninterrupted and
efficient transportation.
Market interest in the Middle Corridor
We are analyzing how much the market is interested in the Middle
Corridor (TITR), with an eye on how the needs and supply
capabilities are changing. The main thing is the demands of our
customers. We see customers' interest in alternative routes, so
despite technical and documentation challenges, we are actively
working to improve service on this route and optimize processes.
Since the route is still at the stage of formation, especially in
terms of infrastructure, our specialists calculate possible risks
in advance and try to find possible solutions to problems in
advance, before they occur.
The statistics show that interest in this route is a marketing
trend.
Demand for freight transportation along the TITR has grown
strongly in 2023. For example, the volume of freight traffic along
the Middle Corridor in 2022 was 1.6 million tons, while in 2023,
the figure rose to 2.75 million tons, an 86 percent increase
compared to 2022.
Kazakhstan as an important transport hub
Kazakhstan, located centrally in Eurasia, is an important hub
for international transportation lines. Kazakhstan's land is
traversed by five railway and eight road corridors, connecting the
large economies of China and Europe while also facilitating access
to Central Asia and the Persian Gulf. This critical position places
the country as a cornerstone in the global logistics network.
Transportation of goods for Kazakh
customers
The types of cargo that we transport for our customers to/from
Kazakhstan are varied. According to internal statistics, the most
popular are oil and gas industry products, such as oils and various
equipment; food industry - export of grain products, metallurgical
industry goods, transportation of fertilizers, household chemicals,
electrical equipment, as well as fashion and beauty items.
The company's partnerships extend beyond Kazakhstan. AsstrA
operates as an international group of companies with a broad
geographical presence. AsstrA forges partnerships with suppliers
and agents in every region, offering mutually advantageous terms
for cooperation. Our partners include direct carriers, transport
owners, and forwarders, who prioritize reliability and business
stability.
Expansion plans, particularly in Kazakhstan
We have ambitious plans for the development of AsstrA in
Kazakhstan; in particular, this concerns expanding the network of
offices. For example, we plan to open representative offices in
Aktau and Astana. Our efforts are aimed at increasing orders and
expanding our customer base, especially in industrial project
logistics.
The company is also actively developing a partner network to
provide warehouse areas.
Since AsstrA is an international company, we think on an
interstate scale, understanding that effective, uninterrupted
logistics requires interaction between experts and representatives
of different regions. Therefore, the development strategy also
includes strengthening our presence in the regional markets of the
Caucasus and developing offices in Baku (Azerbaijan) and Tbilisi
(Georgia).
The company will continue to actively strengthen professional
skills and improve the qualifications of its employees. Our goal is
to make a significant contribution to the successful development of
AsstrA in Kazakhstan and neighboring regions.
