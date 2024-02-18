King Meets German Chancellor, Urges Stepping Up Int'l Efforts To Impose Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday, urged stepping up international efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza. During a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, His Majesty said the international community must ensure the protection of innocent civilians facing dire conditions as a result of the ongoing war, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King called for ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza, especially as the Strip continues to face a severe shortage in basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, electricity and fuel.

His Majesty warned that the Israeli attack on Rafah will lead to another humanitarian disaster that could further displace Gazans, stressing Jordan's rejection of any attempt to displace the Palestinians internally or externally.

The King urged maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its UN mandate, the statement said. Discussions at the meeting also covered the deep-rooted Jordanian-German ties and included the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.means to enhance them, especially in economic and investment fields. His Majesty thanked Germany for its ongoing development support for Jordan. The King returned to Jordan later on Saturday after a tour that The tour focused on the dangerous developments in Gaza and means to reach a lasting ceasefire, as well as the protection of civilians and ensuring the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid.Discussions during the tour also addressed the dangers of extremist settler against violence Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.