UAE Firm To Install Dh734-Million Clean Energy Plant In DR Congo

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE-based company SkyPower Global has bagged a contract from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) to install a 200-megawatt clean energy plant in DR Congo.

Spanned over four phases, the first phase of the DRC Green Giant project will cost $200 million (Dh734 million) and create 6,000 job years, Kerry Adler, president and CEO of SkyPower, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

He said this 200MW Phase 1 is a crucial step in realising the 1,000MW Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with the Congo's state-owned utility, Société Nationale d'Electricité (SNEL).

The project is expected to be fully operational in 18-24 months, Adler said, adding that the project will have a direct and indirect impact of $700 million to the African country's GDP.

DR Congo president Félix Tshisekedi aims for a significant boost to the country's clean energy output, contributing to a projected $2.3 billion stimulus to the African nation's GDP and the creation of approximately 30,000 job years.

“Partnering with SkyPower, an institution known for their decades of global expertise in large-scale solar projects, is well aligned with our mission to advance energy access on the continent through renewable energy," said Amadou Wadda, senior director of project development and technical solutions at AFC.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to contribute significantly to rapid industrialisation, local job creation, sustainable economic growth and a pragmatic transition to net zero in DRC and Africa as a whole,” he said.

Kerry Adler noted that the agreement underlines AFC's pivotal contribution to promoting renewable energy solutions in the African continent.

