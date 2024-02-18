Royal Hashemite Court Mourns Passing Of Princess Rajwa's Father

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 18 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court mourns the passing of the father of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, may his soul rest in peace.By His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, the Royal Hashemite Court has announced three days of mourning, as of Sunday, 18 February 2024 according to a royal court statement.The Royal Hashemite Court expresses its deepest sympathies and condolences to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, and to Al Saif family in these difficult times.