Algeria To Establish Free Trade Zones With 5 Neighboring Nations

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Algeria announced on Tuesday an intiative to open free trade zones in 2024 to foster collaboration with five neighboring countries, the official APS news agency reported.

The initiative would start with Mauritania, followed by the two Sahel countries Mali and Niger, in addition to Tunisia and Libya, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said during the 41st meeting of the Steering Committee of the Heads of State and Government of the New Partnership for Africa's Development.

Underscoring Algeria's dedication to economic development and continental integration, the president emphasized the significance of fortifying economic integration processes in Africa.

Last December, Algeria formally became a participant of the Guided Trade Initiative under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.