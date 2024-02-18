Jordanian Firms Collaborate On Phosphate Additives Factory In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 18 (Petra) - The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), the Sinokrot Poultry Farms Group, and the Saudi Poultry and Dairy Technology Company signed a cooperation agreement to establish a factory for the production of phosphate feed additives in Aqaba with a production capacity of 100,000 tons annually, at a cost of JD20 million.The agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JPMC Muhammad Thanibat, the Chairman of the Sinokrot Poultry Company Bassam Sinokrot, and the Chairman of the Saudi Poultry and Dairy Technology Company, Musa Abu Abed.Thanibat said, during the signing of the agreement, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, Nayef Fayez, that the agreement comes within the framework of the company's efforts and plans to focus on manufacturing industries, and creating new products with high market value, noting that the factory will provide 120 job opportunities in its first phase for members of the local community, which reflects the company's role in supporting national efforts to reduce unemployment.He stressed the company's keenness to expand and diversify its partnerships, in a way that enhances its position and competitiveness in the regional and global phosphate fertilizer market, pointing out that the agreement embodies the partnership between the company and national institutions to contribute to enhancing efforts made to achieve development in various fields.Thanibat praised the authority's role as an incubator for national investment in the region and providing investment facilities and advantages to local, Arab and foreign investors.For his part, Fayez stressed the importance of the new project as a pioneering project in the region that supports the national economy and provides more job opportunities for Jordanians, pointing out the importance of benefiting from the competitive advantage that the authority provides to investors, and the partnership between national institutions in implementing major investment projects.He said that the project contributes to reviving the national economy by providing job opportunities for the people of the region and enhancing Aqaba's position as an attractive region for local, Arab, and international investments, noting the authority's keenness, in cooperation with national institutions and companies, to attract and facilitate the establishment of more investment projects in the Aqaba region.Sinokrot expressed the group's pride in cooperating with the JPMC, as it is one of the leading national institutions, praising the advanced level achieved by the company in phosphate production and industry, and its openness to national and international cooperation in this field.He said that the project shows the true and purposeful partnership between national institutions, including establishing a factory for phosphate feed additives of all kinds for the poultry and cattle sector, and meets the requirements of Jordan and the region.He explained that Sinokrot Group has been operating in the poultry market for more than 60 years, and is a company specialized in manufacturing all types of feed and raising poultry, noting that the project will be a pioneer in the region and the world, and a qualitative addition to Jordanian industries.He said that 90 percent of the project's inputs, which will be built on 60 dunams and with an initial production capacity of 100,000 tons annually, will be produced by the JPMC, which will provide a Jordanian product that competes globally in terms of quality and prices and will contribute to supplying the national economy with hard currency and enhancing security. Jordanian food and creating quality job opportunities.Abu Abed explained that the new factory constitutes a qualitative addition to the animal production industry sector in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and contributes to covering the needs of the poultry sector in the two countries for feed and manufactured materials, stressing the importance of the partnership with the JPMC in this aspect.