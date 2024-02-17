Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade Ushers In The Year Of The Dragon With Grand Celebrations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Year of the Dragon Los Angeles Parade brought in part by AI Wellness and Chinese American Chamber of Commerce

All are Invited to attend Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade, a spectacular & mesmerizing showcase that advances community, strength, wisdom, and good fortune

- Diana Kelly , Public Relations AI WellnessLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles is proud to announce the 125th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade, a hallmark event celebrating the Year of the Dragon. The parade will take place in the heart of Los Angeles Chinatown on Saturday, February 17, 2024, from 1-4 pm, marking a momentous occasion in the city's cultural calendar.This year's parade commences with a spectacular showcase, starting with the Los Angeles Police Department's motorcycle team, followed by the mesmerizing Immortals Dragon and Lion dance. The Chinese Historical Society's welcoming team, bearing American flags, then took the stage, embodying the Year of the Dragon's themes of strength, wisdom, and good fortune. Under the leadership of Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles Chairman Chester Chong and President Kevin Chen, the parade's kickoff continued a cherished tradition.Their leadership highlighted the community's dedication to celebrating Chinese culture and heritage, marking yet another vibrant chapter in Los Angeles' rich tapestry of cultural events. The parade was honored to have Ms. Yue-Sai Kan, Chairwoman of the China Institute, as the Grand Marshal for the Year of the Dragon.An Emmy-winning television host and producer, Ms. Kan has also made her mark as a successful businesswoman, entrepreneur, fashion icon, bestselling author, and humanitarian. People magazine called her "the most famous woman in China" and Time magazine proclaimed her "the Queen of the Middle Kingdom," Yue-Sai Kan's illustrious career and humanitarian efforts have significantly contributed to bridging cultural and business ties between China and the United States. Her role as Grand Marshal underscores the deep respect and admiration for her work, highlighting her contributions amidst the parade's festivities.AI WELLNESS, spearheaded by founders Abigail Aboitiz and Dr. Gideon Kwok, presented this year's parade, showcasing their commitment to community wellness and engagement. A highlight of the parade included the participation of distinguished law enforcement officials and elected representatives. From the Los Angeles Police Department Interim Chief: Dominic Choi and Assistant Chief: Blake Chow took part, alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff: Robert Luna.The event also saw a strong representation from elected officials: Congress Members: Judy Chu, Jimmy Gomez, and Adam Schiff, County Supervisor: Hilda Solis, State Senator: Maria Elena Durazo, City Council Member: Eunisses Hernandez, Mayor of Diamond Bar: Stan Liu, State Assembly Members: Miguel Santiago, Mike Fong, and Wendy Carrillo, Los Angeles County Assessor: Jeffrey Prang, Attorney General of California: Rob Bonta, Los Angeles County District Attorney: John McKinney, Los Angeles Controller: Kenneth Mejia, LA Fire Department Commissioners: Jimmy Hara and Jimmie WoodsGray, Arcadia City Councilmember: Eileen Wang.Among many others, these participants underscored the broad support and enthusiasm for the parade, reflecting the community's spirit and commitment to cultural celebration. Additionally, the 2024 Miss Los Angeles Chinatown court and Miss Asia USA will grace the parade, adding international camaraderie to the festivities.The parade promises a vibrant display of community spirit and cultural pride, with local school bands, cultural organizations, and community members participating. The parade also featured an array of participants, including local school bands, cultural organizations and members of the community, culminating in a vibrant display of community spirit and cultural pride. In conjunction with the parade, AI Wellness launched the Transforming Wellness Movement, aiming to empower individuals through education, community engagement, and innovative wellness solutions. The initiative kicked off at the Golden Dragon Parade, offering wellness activations, expert panels, and fundraising initiatives benefiting the Chinese Chamber Cultural Foundation. "We are thrilled to launch the Transforming Wellness Movement at this historic event," said Abby Aboitiz and Dr. Gideon Kwok, Co-founders of AI Wellness. "Our goal is to create a transformative journey towards better health and vitality, supported by the latest in healthcare and technology."The Transforming Wellness Movement highlights include discussions on natural killer cells, patient empowerment, the future of healthcare with AI, and integrative medicine advancements, featuring speakers such as Dr. Rafael Gonzalez, Dr. Adam Saby, Benjamin Rolnik, Dr. Steven Rosen, Dr. Mayur Patel, and Dr. William Stanford. AI Wellness also announced a partnership with Biotricity to integrate cardiac screening into the event, emphasizing the importance of preventive care and comprehensive health.The celebration concluded with a spectacular performance by the East Wind Foundation for Youth, featuring both dragon and lion dances. This performance, highlighting the talent and energy of the youth, served as a fitting finale to a day filled with cultural richness and community pride. For more information on the 125th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade, please contact Scarlett yen at: ....For details on Transforming Wellness Movement and Press, please contact Diana Kelly at .... About the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles (CCCLA) Founded in 1898 and rooted in the vibrant heart of downtown Chinatown, CCCLA has long stood as a cornerstone of support and development for the Chinese business community.Our organization is dedicated to nurturing the economic and cultural prosperity of Chinese Americans in the greater Los Angeles area. Operating as a dual-entity, CCCLA combines the strengths of a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization with the Chinese Chamber Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3), to provide a comprehensive suite of services and programs aimed at fostering business connections, empowering community leadership, and preserving the rich tapestry of Chinese cultural heritage. CCCLA is more than just a chamber of commerce; it's a community pillar and cultural custodian, dedicated to creating a supportive, inclusive environment that nurtures business innovation and cultural richness for Chinese Americans in Los Angeles. Join us in making a difference. Join Us: Membership Options Support Us: Make a Donation

125th Dragon Parade brought to you in part by AI Wellness and the Chinese American Chamber of Commerce! A landmark event focusing on health and wellness.