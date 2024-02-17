Prime Minister Meets Leader Of UK Labor Party

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Leader of the United Kingdom Labor Party HE Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.
The meeting was attended by HE Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK David Lammy.
