Qatar Chamber Highlights Economic And Commercial Co-Operation With Cambodia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari recently held a meeting with Dr Othsman Hassan, Cambodia's special envoy, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting touched on enhancing economic and commercial co-operation between both countries and reviewed investment opportunities in Cambodia in various sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Kuwari said Qatar and Cambodia are bound by good relations, stressing the significance of enhancing investments in promising sectors that would attract Qatari investors.

He assured that the chamber is encouraging investors to seek opportunities in Cambodia, adding that the Qatari market welcomes affordable and high-quality Cambodian products. This, al-Kuwari noted, ensures that the chamber will promote opportunities available in Cambodia to the Qatari business community to stimulate investments in the Southeast Asian nation.

Al-Kuwari underscored the importance of organising an economic visit for Qatari business owners to Cambodia to explore the abundant opportunities in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and food processing, among other sectors.

Hassan stressed that the visit aims to promote Cambodia's economy and investment opportunities to Qatari investors, emphasising significant interest in fostering co-operative relations with Qatar. He noted that Cambodia had developed legislation and laws to improve the investment climate for foreign investors, highlighting numerous opportunities across various sectors.

Hassan discussed Cambodia's rice production, which exceeds 7mn tonnes yearly, and cashew production, which exceeds 1mn tonnes, noting significant developments in the halal industry. He assured that Cambodia is eager to attract investments and urged Qatari investors to explore Cambodia and benefit from its attractive investment environment.

