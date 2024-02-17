King Discusses Gaza With Pms Of Iraq, Netherlands, Slovenia, And Iraq Kurdistan Region President In Munich

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Munich, Feb 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday met Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference in Germany.Discussions covered the importance of ending the war on Gaza and ensuring the delivery of relief aid around the Strip to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian catastrophe there.His Majesty noted the importance of Arab coordination to continue supporting Gazans and push towards an immediate ceasefire, while also working to create a political horizon to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.The meeting also covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, with the King stressing that Jordan's and Iraq's security is one.Also in Munich, His Majesty met with President of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, with discussions covering bilateral ties and the latest regional developments.Moreover, the meeting covered the ramifications of the ongoing war on Gaza and the importance of working to prevent a regional spillover of the conflict.Also on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the King held separate meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, with discussions addressing bilateral ties and the dangerous situation in Gaza.His Majesty reaffirmed the need to end the war on Gaza and maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its relief role within its UN mandate, stressing the importance of stepping up efforts to prevent the deterioration of the catastrophic humanitarian situation.The King called for stepping up international efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict and work to create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.His Majesty warned of extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King reiterated Jordan's rejection of attempts to displace the Palestinians internally or externally.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Yousef Bataineh attended the meetings.