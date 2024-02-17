Chairman Of Caucasus Muslims Authority To Participate In Conference Of Religious Leaders In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Authority Allahshukur
Pashazadeh will participate in a panel discussion of religious
leaders in Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.
For this purpose, Pashazade will be on a trip to Riyadh on
February 19-21.
The high-level panel discussion on "Building Bridges in Media
and Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen Peace and Diversity" is
organized by KAICIID Center for International Dialogue.
Pashazadeh will address the opening session of the event as a
member of KAICIID's Board of Directors.
