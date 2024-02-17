               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Women's Wrestling Team Takes 4Th Place At European Championship


2/17/2024 3:06:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national team of women wrestlers has taken 4th place in the team competition at the European Championship held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, winning 2 gold and 1 bronze medals, Azernews reports.

The team with 83 points took the 4th place among 27 teams. Ukraine took first place in the team standings with 147 points. The second place went to Turkiye (142), and the third place to Romania (101).

It should be noted that in the national team of Azerbaijan Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Alena Kolesnik (59 kg) won gold medals, and Elis Manolova (65 kg) - bronze medals.

