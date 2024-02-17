Azerbaijan Women's Wrestling Team Takes 4Th Place At European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national team of women wrestlers has taken 4th
place in the team competition at the European Championship held in
the Romanian capital Bucharest, winning 2 gold and 1 bronze medals, Azernews reports.
The team with 83 points took the 4th place among 27 teams.
Ukraine took first place in the team standings with 147 points. The
second place went to Turkiye (142), and the third place to Romania
(101).
It should be noted that in the national team of Azerbaijan Maria
Stadnik (50 kg) and Alena Kolesnik (59 kg) won gold medals, and
Elis Manolova (65 kg) - bronze medals.
