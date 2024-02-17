Azerbaijan's Rating By Fitch Remains Stable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Azerbaijan's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR)
at "BB+" with a positive outlook, the rating agency says, Azernews reports.
It is noted that the rating is supported by Azerbaijan's very
strong external balance sheet, low public debt and high financial
flexibility due to large assets of the sovereign fund.
"The current account surplus doubled to 14.8% of GDP in 2023,
but remains the highest in the 'BB' category. Despite lower oil
prices (oil and gas revenues account for 90% of total exports), we
expect the surplus to remain strong in 2024-2025. Sovereign foreign
exchange assets in 2023 rose to $ 69.8 bln, of which 80% is held by
the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ),
continuing to reflect strong energy revenues and record high
returns in SOFAZ's investment portfolio.
Azerbaijan's net sovereign asset position, projected at 67% of
GDP in 2023, remains stable in 2024-2025, the highest among
countries in the same group," Fitch added.
"Average inflation fell to 9% in 2023 and was supported by the
manat's strong position relative to Azerbaijan's main trading
partners and lower global food prices. We forecast it to fall to
4.5% in 2024, slightly above the 4% 'BB' average forecast."
As annual inflation is within the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's
target range (4%±2pps), the Central Bank has cut the key rate by
125 percentage points to 7.75% since November," the agency
said.
Fitch said the pace and extent of further easing of inflation
will depend on risks from high commodity prices and demand-side
pressures, such as strong wage increases and the performance of
government spending.
"Growth has eased markedly to 1.1% in 2023, reflecting a
slowdown in the oil and gas sector and a softening of post-pandemic
growth in some key non-oil sectors, especially transportation. We
expect growth to recover to 2.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025,
supported by public investment, while new oil production could slow
the downturn in the energy sector," Fitch said.
The agency, however, believes that significant government
involvement, governance difficulties, limited access to financial
resources, and low investment in the non-oil sector are hindering
progress towards economic diversification.
