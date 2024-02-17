Defense Forces Destroy 1,050 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022, to February 17, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 401,350 Russian invaders, including 1,050 people over the past day.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6,476 (+11) main battle tanks, 12,145 (+16) armored combat vehicles, 9,669 (+28) artillery systems, 984 (+0) MLRS, 671 (+0) air defense systems, 332 (+0) aircraft, and 325 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical UAVs - 7,413 (+5), cruise missiles - 1,896 (+1), warships/cutters - 25 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), trucks and tankers - 12,734 (+18), special equipment - 1,533 (+5).

The data is being clarified.

Ukraine's air defensesKh-59 missile in Sumy region overnight

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and an anti-aircraft missile system of the Russians.

Missile units struck at three areas of concentration of personnel, two areas of artillery firing positions, one ammunition depot, two radar stations, and two air defense facilities of the Russian army.