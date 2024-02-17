Turkmenistan Ramps Up Investments For National Economic Development

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 17. The volume
of investments aimed at the development of the national economy of
Turkmenistan increased by 7.5 percent last year compared to 2022,
Trend reports.
Serdar Jorayev, Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy,
made this announcement on February 9, 2024, at an extended Cabinet
of Ministers meeting.
According to him, this increase in the specified period in
relation to GDP amounted to 18.3 percent.
The minister noted that of the total amount of capital
investments spent last year, 49.1 percent were allocated for
industrial facilities and 50.9 percent for social buildings.
Furthermore, Jorayev added that in 2023, 100 meetings of balance
sheet commissions were held, including 80 regional ones, during
which the results of the financial and economic activities of
ministries and sectoral departments, their accountable
institutions, and enterprises were reviewed.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently observed economic
expansion through focused efforts in the energy, transportation,
and infrastructure sectors.
The nation is actively implementing measures to attract foreign
investments, with a specific focus on diversifying the economy and
improving the overall business climate.
