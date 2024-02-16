CTA Construction Managers Celebrates Completion of Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CTA Construction Managers recently celebrated the ribbon cutting of Amesbury's first new school in 50 years.

AMESBURY, Mass., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of the

Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School was completed in time for the 2023-2024 academic year. CTA Construction also completed the renovation of the adjacent Cashman Elementary School earlier this year. "We very much enjoyed working with the city of Amesbury and Mayor Gove on such a hugely beneficial project for the community," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction.

The school is named after Sgt. Shay, who died in 2009 on his second tour of duty in Iraq. He graduated in 2005 from Amesbury High School. The Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Foundation has already awarded over $229,000 in innovative grants for teachers and scholarships for graduating Amesbury students. The foundation also supports Veterans and other area community organizations who need assistance.

DiNisco Design designed the new school and NV5 was the owner's project management firm for the project. "It's incredible to see the City's vision for a new centralized PK-2 elementary school come to life through the collaborative efforts of the project team and community," said Tim Dorman, Owner's Project Manager at NV5.

CTA Construction Managers LLC has completed 45 school construction projects for communities in Massachusetts.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

