Swiss Security Solutions LLC Issues Fraud Alert Over Unauthorized Use Of Company Name In Fraudulent Activities

Swiss Security Solutions LLC based on victims statements Issues Fraud Alert & Scam Alert Over Unauthorized Use of Company Name in Fraudulent Activities.

- Scherlock HolmesZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC, a leader in the global security, protection, investigations, and intelligence & defence industry, officially announces its awareness and immediate response to the unauthorized use of its name in fraudulent schemes which results in crypto payments. It is a New Global Fraud Scheme Misusing Company Name of the Swiss Security Solutions LLC. The company has identified instances where individuals or entities have falsely claimed affiliation with Swiss Security Solutions LLC from Zurich, Switzerland to deceive the global worldwide public and exploit trust. This press release is based on the statement of victims of fraud from Australia, USA, UK, UAE and Europe. Swiss Security Solutions LLC has not authorized any such communications and strongly advises the global worldwide public to exercise caution.Identifying the FraudThe fraudulent activities have included, but are not limited to:1) Unsolicited offers via email, social media, and phone calls as well as via dating websites, telegram channels and WhatsApp.2) Fake contracts or agreements bearing the Swiss Security Solutions LLC company name and logo.3) Requests for personal information or immediate payment or cryptocurrency payment.4) Using fake persona name Linda Blond and others with following numbers from UK and Australia: +447960061060 ; +61280110037; +61290570360; and emails from Spain domain com. There might be other names, numbers and emails involved in the fraudulent activities.5) Swiss Security Solutions LLC is not a recovery agency or crypto recovery agency, does not call or email first, and Swiss Security Solutions LLC has no office in UK, USA, Australia or Spain.How to Protect YourselfSwiss Security Solutions LLC advises:1) Verifying the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from Swiss Security Solutions LLC through official channels (+41 44 586 60 33 24h, and no other number, or ) Other websites of our brand's have .com or .ch, but all brands can be checked with us.2) Never share personal or financial information or login for e-Wallet in response to unsolicited offers.3) Reporting suspicious activities to law enforcement and relevant authorities.Public Vigilance and ReportingSwiss Security Solutions LLC urges the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the company. Any suspicious activities or communications should be reported directly to law enforcement and criminal jurisdiction in your country, as well as cyber crime police and crypto exchanges through official contact channels provided on their websites.A Message from CEO OfficeCEO Office of Swiss Security Solutions LLC, stated, "The trust of our clients, future clients and the public is paramount. We are taking decisive action against these fraudulent activities to protect our name and those we serve. We appreciate the community's support and vigilance in these efforts. Thank you. Please read Company Disclaimer and Department BIA News Disclaimer Nr. 1. and Disclaimer Nr. 2. We have issued a number of press releases in the past regarding similar global worldwide fraud and scam cases."About Swiss Security Solutions LLCSwiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses and public in local communities, and to make private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantee 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know how and 85+ years of management experience, members of Swiss Criminalistics Association, and membership at esteemed International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance is CHF 10 Million per Customer and Project. 