Federal Aviation Administration Approves Universal Technical Institute-Miramar's Airframe And Powerplant Technician Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Classes now underway, completing Universal Technical Institute's rollout of 14 new programs across nine campuses.

PHOENIX and MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently approved the Airframe and Powerplant Technician program at its Miramar campus, with classes now underway.

Students in the 18-month Airframe and Powerplant program at Miramar will learn to diagnose, repair and maintain aircraft and power plant components. Graduates will be prepared to pursue entry-level careers in the aviation field. They also will be eligible to apply and test for an FAA-issued mechanic certificate. UTI-Miramar is the fifth campus to offer an aircraft mechanic program, joining UTI-Avondale in Ariz., UTI-Long Beach in Calif.,

MIAT-Canton in Mich., and MIAT-Houston in Texas.



"We continue to optimize our existing campus footprint to offer more workforce solutions in regions where they are most in-demand," said Tracy Lorenz, president, Universal Technical Institute. "The new aviation program at the Miramar campus is an excellent example of how we work with local leaders to help support a well-trained workforce and further their economic goals."

Lorenz continued, "This completes the rollout of 14 new programs that, nationally, can provide over 1,000 students annually with educational opportunities in skilled trades and energy fields.

Over the next year, we expect to reach even more students as we launch additional programs."

"The approval of Universal Technical Institute's Airframe and Powerplant Technician program in our city is exciting news for future students and our local aviation industry," said City of Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

"We look forward to our continued collaboration with Universal Technical Institute."

Total aviation technician employment is expected to exceed 146,000 by 2032, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

(BLS). Demand for aviation technicians is being driven, in part, by a rebound in post-pandemic air travel, as well as a wave of retirements among industry workers. In October, Mayor Messam highlighted that aviation is a growing field in Miramar in his 2023 State of the City Address .

In addition to the aviation program, UTI-Miramar offers 45-week Diesel Technology , 36-week Welding Technology and 51-week Automotive Technology Training programs. Graduates of the Automotive Technology program can enroll in BMW FastTrack , a 12-week Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training program where graduates earn seven BMW factory credentials. The first Miramar class of FastTrack graduated on Nov. 17, with 66 percent of its graduates having received employment offers from local BMW dealerships.

