In Tokyo, Four People Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing Pokemon Cards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tokyo police arrested four people on suspicion of illegally
entering a store and stealing about 400 Pokemon playing cards. The
estimated market value of the stolen cards is about 14.6 million
yen (97.3 thousand dollars), Azernews reports,
citing foreign media outlets.
According to the investigation materials, the detainees entered
a store selling playing cards in a special area of Ikebukuro and,
breaking the windows with a crowbar, stole about 400 Pokemon
cards.
During the interrogation, some of the detainees denied their
involvement in the incident, while others admitted that they had
sold stolen cards to Chinese citizens.
Police are currently investigating the possible involvement of
the detainees in about 20 similar thefts at playing card stores in
the Japanese capital in 2023.
