               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

In Tokyo, Four People Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing Pokemon Cards


2/15/2024 3:10:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Tokyo police arrested four people on suspicion of illegally entering a store and stealing about 400 Pokemon playing cards. The estimated market value of the stolen cards is about 14.6 million yen (97.3 thousand dollars), Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the investigation materials, the detainees entered a store selling playing cards in a special area of Ikebukuro and, breaking the windows with a crowbar, stole about 400 Pokemon cards.

During the interrogation, some of the detainees denied their involvement in the incident, while others admitted that they had sold stolen cards to Chinese citizens.

Police are currently investigating the possible involvement of the detainees in about 20 similar thefts at playing card stores in the Japanese capital in 2023.

MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107858792

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search