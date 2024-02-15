Kuwait Cabinet Decries Proceedings Of Feb. 7 National Assembly Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The cabinet held an extraordinary session under the presidency of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at Seif Palace on Thursday to discuss the proceedings of the National Assembly session of February 7, 2024.

The meeting reviewed the letter addressed by His Highness the Prime Minister to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the regrettable proceedings, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji.

The proceedings drew outcry from the public and the state, the Cabinet noted, urging His Highness the Amir to make whatever decision he deems proper in response to these incidents, Al-Mousherji told reporters following the meeting.

The proceedings infringed on the sovereign status of His Highness the Amir and transgressed the provisions of Article 54 of the Constitution which stipulates that "His Highness the Amir is the Head of State and has an immune status."

While the Sovereign speech falls in the framework of the parameters of the Constitution, the National Assembly insisted on registering the proceedings in the minutes of the session on Tuesday, which is totally unacceptable for the Cabinet.

Insistence on this offending act constitutes a transgression on the norms inherited from forefathers and the genuine values of the people of Kuwait.

The government has made sincere efforts to deepen the principles of action in the program it tabled to the National Assembly in its maiden meeting with MPs after taking oath of office.

In its program, the government showed strong belief in the importance of attaining sustainable development in all areas to ensure prosperous future and translate into action the Sovereign instructions of His Highness the Amir.

The government has been keen on effective cooperation between the Executive and Legislative authorities to review the legislations in the face of mounting challenges in a way that could serve the interests of the homeland and realize the aspirations of citizens in line with the Constitution and the law.

Based on Article 107 of the Constitution and the presentation made by His Highness the Prime Minister, the Cabinet agreed on a decree to dissolve the National Assembly and tendered it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

