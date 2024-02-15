Forgery Fiasco: $6 Million Heist Hits Nigerian Central Bank, Former President Buhari's Signature Forged

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A startling heist has unfolded in Nigeria as perpetrators executed a high-profile scandal in the Nigerian Central Bank. The Nigerian government in the wake of the event has notified Interpol issuing arrest orders through the International Criminal Police Organisation network.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's signature was forced to claim $6 million from the Nigerian Central Bank. The funds were withdrawn from the bank just a few months before the term of the former President ended. The investigation done so far points towards former central bank chief Godwin Emefiele. The banker is already on more than 20 trials.

Godwin Emefiele has likely conspired with other members of the central bank to facilitate the heist. Adamu Abubakar, Imam Abubakar, and Odoh Ocheme who are also former central bank employees are also under the radar of the investigating authorities. The scandal is the most high-profile corruption case since Muhammadu Buhari vacated the office.

Godwin Emefiele is on bail for the 20 charges so far. Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha testified against Godwin Emefiele in a court on Tuesday. The Nigerian secretary revealed that the signature looked identical but the document used for withdrawal of money didn't emanate from the office of President.

Mustapha said,“Looking at the signature, it is a faint attempt at reproducing [former] President Buhari's signature. The document did not emanate from the office of the president.” The government after the testimony immediately ordered the arrest of the former central bank chief. Interpol has also been issued to track his whereabouts.