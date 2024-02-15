(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.K. Inflation Rate Holds Steady At 4%

Japan and U.K. Economies Fall Into Recession The economies of Japan and the United Kingdom (U.K.) each fell into a recession at the end of last year, according to new statistical information.Japan's government has reported two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, with the country's gross domestic product (GDP) falling 0.4% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2023. That follows a 3.3% contraction in the third quarter of last year.Japan's Q4 GDP badly missed economists' forecasts for growth of 1.4%. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.In entering a recession, Japan also lost its ranking as the world's third-largest economy to Germany.Meanwhile, in the U.K., the Office for National Statistics said that GDP shrank by 0.3% in the final three months of 2023 for a second consecutive quarterly decline, placing that country into an economic recession as well.All three major sectors of the British economy contracted in Q4 2023, with declines of 0.2% in services, 1% in production, and 1.3% in construction.The Q4 economic decline of 0.3% in the U.K. was worse than the 0.1% contraction expected among economists who were polled by the Reuters news agency.In a statement, British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said that high inflation remains“the single biggest barrier to growth.”

