Microsoft reveals record investment in data center infrastructure in Germany

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his approval on Thursday regarding Microsoft's groundbreaking announcement to invest nearly 3.3 billion euros (USD3.5 billion) in Germany over the next two years. This substantial investment aims to significantly expand Microsoft's data center capacities, specifically focusing on applications within artificial intelligence and cloud computing domains. Scholz lauded the commitment as a testament to progress, growth, modernization, and global openness, emphasizing Germany's steadfast dedication to maintaining an open economy.



Scholz highlighted Germany's unique position as one of the world's most successful export economies, coupled with its extensive global trade networks and domestic investment initiatives. He underscored the importance of investing not only in international markets but also in bolstering domestic infrastructure and innovation. Microsoft President Brad Smith joined Scholz in Berlin to unveil the investment plan, marking the largest single investment in Microsoft's 40-year history in Germany.



The investment not only encompasses the expansion of data center capacities but also includes an ambitious AI training program aimed at reaching up to 1.2 million individuals. This initiative aligns with Microsoft's broader vision to empower individuals with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age. The strategic location of Microsoft's expanded infrastructure aims to ensure close proximity to key customers such as Bayer AG and RWE, thereby minimizing data latency between data centers and applications. Furthermore, the central German state of Hesse is poised to benefit significantly from Microsoft's investments, signaling broader economic and technological advancements for the region.

