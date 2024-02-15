Azerbaijan To Draft Procedure For Exercising Control Over Airfield Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. To ensure flight
safety, Azerbaijan will develop a procedure for control over the
use of land and real estate within the airfield territory, as well
as the implementation of economic and other activities in this
territory, Trend reports.
According to information it was reflected in the decree of
President Ilham Aliyev "On application of the Law of the Republic
of Azerbaijan On Aviation".
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan within 9 months must
develop a procedure for exercising control over the use of land and
real estate within the airfield territory, as well as the
implementation of economic and other activities on this territory
to ensure flight safety.
