Azerbaijan To Draft Procedure For Exercising Control Over Airfield Territories


2/15/2024 6:08:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. To ensure flight safety, Azerbaijan will develop a procedure for control over the use of land and real estate within the airfield territory, as well as the implementation of economic and other activities in this territory, Trend reports.

According to information it was reflected in the decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan On Aviation".

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan within 9 months must develop a procedure for exercising control over the use of land and real estate within the airfield territory, as well as the implementation of economic and other activities on this territory to ensure flight safety.

