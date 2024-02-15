Kuwait Official Reaffirms Support To IFAD's Rural Development Effort

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Mehdi Nimer

ROME, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's representative at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) reiterated Thursday his country's commitment to the agency's role and its contributions to financing ambitious programs addressing poverty in rural areas.

Waleed Al-Bahar, who doubles as Acting Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) made the remark in an interview to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on sidelines of the 47th meeting of the IFAD's governing council in Rome from February 14-15.

Al-Bahar, mentioning that Kuwait is a co-founder of IFAD, spoke of its deeply rooted belief in the active role of the agency in alleviating poverty in rural areas within developing countries.

Since its establishment in 1978, Kuwait has been continuously supporting the fund through contributions and active participation in the periodic replenishment process, taking place every three years to evaluate available resources and assure continuity.

Moreover, expounded Al-Bahar, Kuwait takes part in discussions for agricultural development and coordinates with GCC, Arab bloc partners to set common priorities.

He underlined the importance of the periodic replenishment process in financing projects, adding that for the period between 2025 and 2027, replenishment is estimated at USD 2.240 billion.

Kuwait's contribution until the 12th replenishment reached USD 250 million, stated Al-Bahar, adding that it had also urged member states to contribute to the 13th cycle to facilitate arrival at sought after results.

He said that the work of the fund touches the lives of some 100 million people in rural areas, through increased production, and improved infrastructure, especially as commodity prices and inflation increase globally.

He further indicated that Kuwait pays special attention to nations lacking food and water security, according to its commitment to 2030 sustainable development agenda of resolving widespread famine and extinguished food security affecting some 700 million people.

The 47th session of the IFAD's governing council adopted innovative mechanisms making rural development more sustainable, flexible, inclusive, and fair.

These mechanisms aim to address challenges of a world growing more complex with issues of climate change, conflicts, poverty, and where orthodox methods can no longer be relied on. (end) mn