Rawabi Group Hosts Mini Marathon To Mark NSD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of National Sport Day, Rawabi Group organised the Rawabi Mini Marathon on February 13. The marathon, held from Thani Bin Jassim Stadium to Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa, attracted over 1000 sports enthusiasts from across the nation.

Aligned with the theme of promoting health and fitness, the Rawabi Mini Marathon aimed to encourage an active lifestyle and underscored the importance of physical well-being. As part of Rawabi Group's social commitment to the nation's health, the event emphasized the significance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

The marathon, featuring participants of all ages and backgrounds, was officially flagged off by esteemed dignitaries, including the Chairman of Al Rawabi Group M.P Abdulla Haji, Managing Director Mohammed Abdulla, Executive Director Ajmal Abdulla, and General Manager Kannu Baker. The presence of other heads of departments from Rawabi Group further underscored the collective commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community.

In line with the event's ethos of 'Eat Healthy, Be Active,' participants were encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyle choices and prioritize physical activity as an integral part of their daily routines.

For the first time, a private company has hosted a free marathon in the country. The vision of Rawabi Group's management to support the people of Qatar came to fruition with the successful execution of the Rawabi Mini Marathon. This historic event marked a significant milestone in the company's journey towards fostering a culture of health and wellness within the community.

Rawabi Group was honoured to have Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) and Rawabi Sports League (RSL) as official partners for the event. Their support and collaboration played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the Rawabi Mini Marathon.

The Rawabi Mini Marathon served as a testament to Rawabi Group's dedication to the well-being of the community and its unwavering commitment to promoting a culture of health and fitness.

The event concluded with the grand opening of Café Lovella coffee shop inside Rawabi Hypermarket Izghawa. Café Lovella offers a variety of coffees, Mojitos, ice teas, salads, soups, starters, appetizers, pastas, risottos, and burgers. For more details, visit