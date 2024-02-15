New TV Series ‘Paranormal Exposure’ Explores Hauntings In Saint Augustine, FL

(MENAFN- GetNews)

In a world shrouded in mystery, "Paranormal Exposure" emerges as the beacon of truth, led by the relentless Zenakobi, Executive Producer and actress/streamer from Florida. With an insatiable fascination for the paranormal, Zenakobi has assembled a powerhouse team to embark on their inaugural investigation in the historic city of Saint Augustine, Florida.

Meet the Team:







Zenakobi - Carmen Shreve (Executive Producer): The driving force behind "Paranormal Exposure," Zenakobi's passion for the unknown has fueled her journey from actress and streamer to paranormal investigator extraordinaire.

Daniel "D.J." Remark (Executive Producer): Daniel "D.J." Remark made his directorial debut in 2018 with the dramatic short film, "Uphill" after a brief stint in the Cleveland Indie film scene as an actor between 2010-2013. Since then, DJ has directed several award winning short films and music videos. DJ moved from Akron, Ohio to Jacksonville, Florida in 2021, with intent to cultivate the horror scene through content creation and philanthropy, DJ brings his unique vision and dedication to cultivating the horror scene to the "Paranormal Exposure" team.

Michelle Reuss: Michelle has spent multiple years in the Paranormal Field as a paranormal investigator and researcher.

She has continued her studies and is certified in

Metaphysics and Divinity and holds a degree in Spiritual Warfare and Paranormal Ministry. While studying at the Universal Life Church Seminary, Michelle studied: Counseling and Para Counseling, Atheism and Agnostics, and Religion-Ancient African practices to modern take on religion. Michelle has also studied the effects of satanic abuse deriving from cult activity, Michelle's wealth of knowledge in the paranormal field is an invaluable asset.

David Childers: Over the years he has had the pleasure to investigate and film with so many of the top experts around the world and to be viewed on over fifty different platforms.

Some of the experts and shows that he has had the amazing opportunity to work with are as follows:

Stormy Daniels of Spooky,

Babes Paranormal Show, Therese Apel from Dark Horse Press,

Ashley Goodwin from Ghost Hunters International on Syfy, Dalen and Juwan from Ghost Brothers on Destination America, Jack Osbourne of Fright Club on Discovery Plus, Zak and Aaron from Ghost Adventures on Travel Channel, Patrick burns from TruTv's Haunting Evidence and Travel Channel's Paranormal Challage, Keith Age from the Booth Brothers film on Syfy, Kevin Betzer and Randy Hardy from Syfy's hit show Deep South Paranormal and Jeremiah Riggs from WWE Tough Enough. David has also been featured on T & E Channel in Canada, Paranormal 9-1-1 on the Travel Channel, Haunted Hospitals on the Travel Channel, Paranormal Revenge on CTV Canada, Terrifying Places in America on the Travel Channel, Strange Evidence on the Science Channel, Destinations America's Ghost Asylum, Ghost Adventures on Travel Channel, Bio Channel, Lifetime, Oxygen, Mississippi Roads, Canada's Ghost Stories, Finding Bigfoot, and national and local Mississippi news channels such as WLBT, WJV, USA Today, Clarion Ledger and CNN, David's lifelong connection to the paranormal is the driving force behind his exploration of the spirit world.

Sergenick Almanzar (Executive Producer): A foreign Doctor whom works at Orofacial and Dental Implant Surgery Associates as a Surgical Nurse Assistant with a Maxiofacial Surgeon. He is a dentist by day and a paranormal skeptic by night, Sergenick adds a touch of skepticism to the team, offering a unique perspective on the paranormal.

Mikey Tiffany (Producer) : Mikey Tiffany, the visionary behind the Time Girl Universe, has overcome a stroke and is now producing an exhilarating adventure with 14 enchanting screenplays, crafting new, old-school fantasy films. He brings his expertise in film and tv.

D'Andre Noiré:D'Andre Noiré, born September 23rd,1997, is an American Actor. He is signed with the Orlando based talent agency, 22Talent. Noiré rose to popularity with his 2021 film, "Shape of the Past", where he received the award of "Best Leading Actor". He has made an appearance in "Jesus Revolution" (2023) and stars in "Man in the Blue Suit" (2023), "The Clock" (2023), "Sammy Slick: Vampire Slayer Slayer"(2023). His upcoming roles include "Easter, Bloody Easter" (2024) and Pyscho Science (2024), in which he both stars in. Horror movie actor and urban explorer, Noiré's passion for the paranormal is reflected in his diverse roles, making him a valuable addition to "Paranormal Exposure."

Special Guests:

Robin and Steve Pool: Psychic, medium, astrologer, and past lives consultant, Robin, along with her husband Steve, creator/producer of the paranormal urban fiction podcast series“Sayonaraville,” bring a wealth of knowledge and storytelling expertise to the investigations.

@sayonaraville on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads

First Stop: Saint Augustine, Florida

The "Paranormal Exposure" team is set to embark on their maiden investigation in the historic city of Saint Augustine. Known for its rich history and hauntingly beautiful landscapes, Saint Augustine promises to be the perfect backdrop for their quest to expose the paranormal.

Why Patreon and YouTube?

Paranormal Exposure | The Journey | Patreon

Paranormal Exposure (TV Series 2024– ) - IMDb

Zenakobi - YouTube

"Paranormal Exposure" isn't just a show; it's a community-driven exploration of the unknown. By joining them on Patreon, supporters gain exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content, interactive investigations, and the chance to influence the team's next adventure. Subscribers to their YouTube channel witness firsthand the unraveling mysteries as they unfold.

Global outreach and how to join!









Follow "Paranormal Exposure" on their quest to expose the paranormal, investigating the world's most haunted locations. The adventure at events, and dive into the extraordinary. Keep up with them on Patreon and subscribe to their YouTube channel for an immersive journey into the shadows.

Contact Media :



Editor: ...

Carmen Shreve - IMDb

D.J. Remark - Biography - IMDb

[Editor - Khondoker Sifat]

Media Contact

Company Name: Zenakobi Entertainment

Contact Person: Carmen Shreve

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: bloodscribecreations

