Products Of Azerbaijan's Balakhani Industrial Park Exported To Several Countries

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Products made in
Azerbaijan's Balakhani Industrial Park with garbage as raw
materials are shipped to numerous countries, the Acting Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the President of the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the
new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable
economy" held in Baku.
"Secondary processing plays an important role in today's
economy. To achieve conservation and sustainable use of natural
resources, we must increase waste processing procedures through
efficient resource usage and a closed-loop economic strategy," the
official noted.
"The Balakhani Industrial Park offers favorable conditions for
entrepreneurs seeking to start firms in waste processing and
environmentally friendly production using modern technology.
Currently, the industrial park has 25 registered residents, and the
items created here using garbage as raw materials are exported to
various nations," Babayev pointed out.
