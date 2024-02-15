               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Products Of Azerbaijan's Balakhani Industrial Park Exported To Several Countries


2/15/2024 2:09:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Products made in Azerbaijan's Balakhani Industrial Park with garbage as raw materials are shipped to numerous countries, the Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

"Secondary processing plays an important role in today's economy. To achieve conservation and sustainable use of natural resources, we must increase waste processing procedures through efficient resource usage and a closed-loop economic strategy," the official noted.

"The Balakhani Industrial Park offers favorable conditions for entrepreneurs seeking to start firms in waste processing and environmentally friendly production using modern technology. Currently, the industrial park has 25 registered residents, and the items created here using garbage as raw materials are exported to various nations," Babayev pointed out.

