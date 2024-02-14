Prime Minister Receives Indian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today in Doha the Prime Minister of the Republic of India HE Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them were reviewed, especially in the fields of energy, trade and investment.

Indian PM Modi arrives in Qatar

Read Also