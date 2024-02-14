Smashburger Launches Jack & Annie's® Plant-Based Burgers In Restaurants Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Newest addition to Smashburger's signature burger lineup signifies demand for the plant-based category

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Smashburger, the better-burger fast casual restaurant with 235 corporate and franchise locations, has partnered with jack and annie's to launch a new plant-based burger made from jackfruit in all locations across the U.S. starting today.

Classic Smash Veggie Burger

Continue Reading

While the union of the two Colorado-based companies is solidified poignantly on Valentine's Day, the relationship began with a limited time menu test conducted last summer within select Smashburger locations in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, and Chicago. Following the menu test's success and positive feedback from consumers, the growing burger chain decided to make the plant-based burger a permanent menu item across all locations.

"Plant-based alternatives have continued to show up on menus throughout the industry, so making sure we offer more diverse and plant-forward options was the natural transition to expand our menu," said Smashburger Chief Restaurant Support Officer, Eric Marcoux. "Once we connected with jack & annie's®, we knew it was the right fit with our mutual Colorado ties and shared food philosophy rooted in offering delicious, crave-worthy food made with high-quality ingredients."

The new menu addition will include American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Smash Sauce®, and ketchup on a toasted bun. The plant-based jack & annie's® patty has 47% less fat than that of a traditional beef burger patty and can be substituted in any of Smashburger's Signature Burgers, single or double, to give customers more plant-based options to choose from.

Sold in both retail and foodservice locations, jack & annie's® products are available in more than 5,000 stores across the country. In cementing this partnership with Smashburger nationwide, this signifies the first-time jack & annie's® is available at a fast casual restaurant and jack & annie's®/The Jackfruit Company (2 brands, 1 company) is poised to make 2024 a significant and strategic year of growth, efficiently closing in on profitability.

"This launch with Smashburger marks an incredible milestone for the team and signals a new chapter of growth for jack & annie's®," said Annie Ryu, Founder and CEO of jack & annie's®. "We're excited that consumers across the nation will get to taste what we have known all along: our jackfruit offerings make for delicious and simple plant-based, plant-forward food with naturally meaty taste and texture. We are thrilled to move the plant-based category forward. Because with jackfruit, we've found a path for consumers that is sustainable, healthier, and provides the tasty experience they are looking for."



For more information on the menu addition, visit

About Smashburger

Smashburger® is a leading fast-casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is recognized as a 2023 Stevie American Business Award winner for Achievement in Product Innovation, named one of the 2023 Top Workplaces by The Denver Post and ranked as one of Fast Casual's top 20 brands in its 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers Award. The brand has 235 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 34 states and seven countries. To learn more,

visit .



About jack & annie's

jack & annie's®, made by

The Jackfruit Company

and founded by Annie Ryu, is on a mission to create delicious and wholesome foods featuring jackfruit, nature's meatiest plant and an underutilized crop that is one of the world's most sustainable and regenerative crops. jack & annie's®

plant-based offerings are more than just a delicious alternative to meat, they are also nutrient-dense foods high in fiber and protein, free of saturated fat, lower in calories, and with a simpler ingredient panel than other meatless items. From crispy jack nuggets to savory jack sausage patties, the jack & annie's® portfolio offers foods that are satisfying for meat eaters and plant eaters alike. Bite-by-bite, jack & annie's®

and The Jackfruit Company are building a better planet, supporting farming communities in India by connecting them to a market, operating the largest global jackfruit supply chain, and providing over 1,700 farming families with 10-40% of their income.

SOURCE Smashburger