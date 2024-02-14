Hughesnet Recognized As Best Satellite Internet Service Provider Of 2024 By U.S. News & World Report For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) U.S. News also ranks Hughesnet as one of the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas and among the Best Internet Service Providers Overall

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

(HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS ), today announced that U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews has recognized Hughesnet® as the Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2024. U.S. News cites that new service plans with faster speeds, unlimited data, and a low-latency Hughesnet Fusion® plan differentiates Hughesnet from its competitors and allow customers to connect, stream and play wherever they live. This is the fourth year in a row that the flagship high-speed satellite internet service from Hughes® has won this accolade.

U.S. News Best Satellite Internet Service Provider

"Recognition as U.S. News & World Report's Best Satellite Internet Service Provider of 2024 is welcome validation of our dedication to connecting the unconnected," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "We also are proud to be named one of the Best Internet Service Providers for Rural Areas available today and be celebrated for our continuous enhancement of the Hughesnet customer experience."

Since inventing satellite internet in the 1990s, Hughes has been dedicated to continuously improving the Hughesnet service to meet the changing needs of customers. The new Hughesnet is JUPITERTM-powered, leveraging the recently launched JUPITER 3 satellite, the world's largest, most advanced commercial communications satellite, to enable higher-speed service plans with download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

U.S. News' online guide features in-depth information on choosing an internet service provider and covers a range of topics, including price and connection types. U.S. News evaluated internet service providers based on cost, speed, and reliability. U.S. News' 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features of internet service providers.

For more information about Hughesnet, visit .

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS ) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITERTM System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesONTM portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit

